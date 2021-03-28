Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.85.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

