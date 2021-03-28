Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $19,997,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

