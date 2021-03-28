Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 1.8% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Datadog by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

DDOG stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,772,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,675.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $18,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 512,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,392,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,850,975 shares of company stock worth $187,008,858. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

