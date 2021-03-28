Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of DWLD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. 13,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

