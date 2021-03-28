DecentBet Market Capitalization Achieves $766,279.38 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 129.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $766,279.38 and approximately $7,303.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.06 or 0.00611244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064987 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024070 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.