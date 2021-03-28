Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 191.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:DDF traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.