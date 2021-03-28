DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 72.5% in March

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNZOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of DENSO stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $33.80. 19,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. DENSO has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

