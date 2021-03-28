Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DWNI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

Shares of DWNI opened at €40.45 ($47.59) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.87 and its 200-day moving average is €42.20.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

