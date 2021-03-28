Diametric Capital LP Acquires 3,613 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

