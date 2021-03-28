Diametric Capital LP Buys New Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1,239.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.14.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.