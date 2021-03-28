Diametric Capital LP Buys New Stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRSP. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after buying an additional 3,435,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Perspecta by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 735,059 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after buying an additional 725,566 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Perspecta by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after buying an additional 654,433 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 476,031 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRSP opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

