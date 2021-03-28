Diametric Capital LP Makes New $202,000 Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 10.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $40.62 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.25, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,228,075. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.