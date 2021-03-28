Diametric Capital LP Purchases New Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.34 million, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. Research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.