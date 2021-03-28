Diametric Capital LP Sells 18,205 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,205 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.