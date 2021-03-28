Digital Gold One Day Trading Volume Hits $232,207.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $54.83 or 0.00097636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $741,846.85 and approximately $232,207.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00058148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00230357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.00857126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029264 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,529 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

