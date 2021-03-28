Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY remained flat at $$17.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

