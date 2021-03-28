Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.96. 1,995,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after buying an additional 171,603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 170.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.