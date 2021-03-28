Dorsal Capital Management LLC Invests $75.63 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,628,000. Dollar Tree comprises 4.4% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,698,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,276,000 after purchasing an additional 153,804 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,584. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

