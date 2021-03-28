Dorsal Capital Management LLC Sells 625,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,000 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises about 9.4% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Snap worth $162,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,199,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,603,848. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,787,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,663 shares of company stock worth $16,093,405.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.12.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.