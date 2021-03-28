DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.65 Million

Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report $221.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.15 million and the highest is $256.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $88.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $997.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $63.60 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,527,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

