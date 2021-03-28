DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DITHF. Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DS Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

