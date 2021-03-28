Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

DCO opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

