DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €214.88 ($252.79).

VOW3 stock opened at €228.00 ($268.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €184.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €155.33. Volkswagen has a one year low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

