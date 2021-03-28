E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.60 ($12.47).

EOAN opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.09. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

