East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth $493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth $370,000.

OTCMKTS:ERESU opened at $10.15 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

