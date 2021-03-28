EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on April 15th

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 124.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.