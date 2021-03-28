Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.53. 53,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

