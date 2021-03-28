EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in EchoStar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EchoStar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in EchoStar by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EchoStar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.