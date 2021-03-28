Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Up 387.7% in March

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ECAOF remained flat at $$0.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Eco has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

