Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Down 76.8% in March

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the February 28th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,065,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETEK remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100,606,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,890,047. Eco-Tek Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Eco-Tek Group Company Profile

Eco-Tek Group, Inc manufactures and distributes synthetic lubricants, filtration systems, and other products in North America. The company offers synthetic base motor oil, fuel treatment products, engine flush products, synthetic oil stabilizers, bypass and magnetic oil filtration products, hand cleaners, and non-toxic lubricants.

