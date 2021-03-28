Ecomedics S.A.S. (CLVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ecomedics S.A.S. (NASDAQ:CLVR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CLVR opened at $12.33 on Friday. Ecomedics S.A.S. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91.
Ecomedics S.A.S. Company Profile
There is no company description available for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc
