Edgeless (EDG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $5,576.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.18 or 0.00612501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065097 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.