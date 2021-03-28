Edgeware (EDG) Trading Up 16.8% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $287.72 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00611836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024184 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

