Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ELDN stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70.

ELDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

