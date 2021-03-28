Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.56. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$7.91 and a 1-year high of C$14.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.86.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

