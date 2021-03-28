EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a growth of 279.8% from the February 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,586. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMKR shares. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

