Emerald Crypto One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $192,088.85 and approximately $7.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

