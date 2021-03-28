Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,611 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.