Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Position Reduced by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

