Enecuum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $454,085.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $454,085.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.08 or 0.00614484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,433,190 coins and its circulating supply is 161,933,182 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

