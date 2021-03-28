Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $148.89 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $148.89 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00006837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00253664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018027 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.21 or 0.04106702 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00049831 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,395,410 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

