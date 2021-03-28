EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Holdings Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,358 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.57% of EnerSys worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

EnerSys stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.