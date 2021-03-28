Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 28,000 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 350.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,102.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 928,196 shares of company stock valued at $40,742,737.

Several research firms recently commented on ONEM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -21.09.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

