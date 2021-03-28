Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.60 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,476 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

NYSE:R opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

