Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Conduent by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Conduent by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

