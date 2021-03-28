Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.31 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

