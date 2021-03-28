EOS Force Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,501.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $17.69 million and approximately $122,501.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

