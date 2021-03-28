ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Short Interest Down 61.9% in March

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 679,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.21. 92,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,618. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. ePlus has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PLUS shares. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

