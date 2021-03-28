Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,583 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 188,063 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 3,549,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 672,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

