ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $30.86

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $30.17. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPIX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

